Even as Sanjay Dutt continues taking his treatment for lung cancer in a city hospital, he plans on going abroad to discuss it with the specialists there. Considering his previous jail records, it was earlier very dicey for him to get a US visa. As per their policy, if anyone is convicted in any case for five years and above they need a special waiver to apply for a US visa. And as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Dutt who applied for a waiver has been granted his visa for five years. Yuvraj Singh Wishes Sanjay Dutt a Speedy Recovery After Reports of Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Pens ‘Strong’ Note for the Actor! (See Post).

"The family wants him to get the best possible treatment and they are leaving nothing to chance,” said a source close to the actor in his conversation with the tabloid. Dutt who has started taking his chemotherapy sessions is waiting for the reports of his tests carried out at Kokilaben hospital to come in before he decides his next decision. Considering we are still amid a pandemic, he wants to ensure everything is in place before he decides to fly internationally. Cancer Survivor Manisha Koirala Encourages Sanjay Dutt to Be a Fighter; Wishes The Sadak 2 Actor a Speedy Recovery.

Sanjay Dutt was earlier admitted to the Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathlessness. While his COVID-19 test results came in negative, he was later informed about his lung cancer diagnosis, post which he announced taking a break from his professional life. Sanjay's mother suffered from pancreatic cancer and there are chances that he'll undergo his treatment in the same US hospital where she was then admitted.

