Sara Ali Khan Recalls Playing with Deepika Padukone's Lip Glosses on the Sets of Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan from Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's third Bollywood release will be Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The actress who marked her debut in 2018 was quick to become a hot favourite among the B-town filmmakers and looking at the bunch of movies in her kitty, we can only admire her for making such interesting and intelligent choices. However, acting wasn't her childhood love and she nurtured her interest only with time. Why else would she spend all her time playing with Deepika Padukone's lip glosses than watch a take on the sets of Saif's Love Aaj Kal? Sara Ali Khan's Newest Outing for Love Aaj Kal Promotion Can be Summed up in Three Words - Pretty, Polka and Phenomenal!

Sara Ali Khan recently recalled the time she spent on her father's set way back in 2008-09. It was during her interaction with Rajeev Masand that she narrated the time she'd have parathas and play with Deepika's lip glosses on the sets of Love Aaj Kal. She was an innocent child then who like every girl wanted to play with makeup. We don't blame her for it. But knowing the person, an actress that she is today, she feels she was naive to not study a take or watch it on the set. She was probably disinterested then but little did she know that she'd end up working in a movie with the same title and even director, ten years later. 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho!' Sara Ali Khan's Dialogue From Love Aaj Kal Continues to Get Hilariously Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Sara and Kartik's Love Aaj Kal will hit the screens on February 14, 2020, and the duo hopes to not disappoint their fans. While a lot has been spoken about their rumoured affair and the chemistry, of course, let's hope Imtiaz was able to justify it on the silver screen. And we wonder if DP was aware of a li'l girl playing with her makeup bag then!