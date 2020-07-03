Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan left for heavenly abode on July 3. The choreographer aged 71, breathed her last in Mumbai. The news of her loss has come as a shock to many and several Bollywood personalities have expressed their grief over the same. Khan has been one of Bollywood's most loved and respected dancers and has also been the creative vision behind some Hindi cinema's most iconic numbers. Celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the first ones to react to her loss. Other Bollywood choreographers such as Remo D'Souza, Bosco Martis were also left deeply saddened by her loss. Saroj Khan Funeral Update: The Last Rites of the Ace Choreographer Will be Performed at Malvani, Malad.

Khan's family recently took to Instagram to share a statement on holding a prayer meeting for the late choreographer. The post along with a picture of Khan has been captioned as, "Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan." As for the choreographer's funeral details, it was earlier confirmed that she will be laid to restMalvani, Malad today afternoon. RIP Saroj Khan: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks The Ace Choreographer 'For Looking After Me' In His Post (View Tweet).

Check Out Saroj Khan's Family's Statement Here:

Before her passing, Saroj Khan's last Instagram post was a post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. Bollywood has been deeply saddened by Masterjis loss. There surely will be none like her. Rest in peace, Saroj ji.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).