Saroj Khan is no more. 2020 has bereaved us of so many good souls that we don't think our hearts will ever recover. Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Basu Chatterjee, Wajid Khan, and now Saroj Khan too. The ace choreographer was admitted to the hospital a few days back because of breathing issues. Many believed she will be fine within a few days but today morning we woke up to the sad news of her demise. Condolences poured in from everyone who loved, revered, and worked with the legend. Now Shah Rukh Khan too has mourned the loss on Twitter. He thanked her for looking after him.Saroj Khan’s Last Instagram Post Was in Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput (View Post)

Shah Rukh has worked with the late choreographer in many movies and songs. Ye Kali Kali Aankhen from Baazigar was one such track. The making video of the same keeps showing up on social media sites as fans love to see BTS footages. You can clearly see what a good camaraderie he shared with her.

My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2020

Did you know Saroj Khan was the one who came up with SRK's signature pose of his arms stretched wide? Yes, in an interview, Khan had revealed, "We were shooting Baazigar in Mauritius. He (SRK) takes the name of land and sky, there's a back shot and he opens his arms. Then he turns and reveals the name on his chest by opening his shirt. I gave him this action there." So you see, SRK owes a lot to Khan!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).