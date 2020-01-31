Shabana Azmi Discharged from Hospital, Returns Home After Two Weeks Since She Met With a Car Accident

Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi suffered a terrible car accident on January 18 when she was travelling along with husband Javed Akhtar for their Panvel farmhouse. The actress' car rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai - Pune Expressway which led to Azmi suffering from some minor injuries on her back and head. The actress was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Andheri on the same day and finally, after recovering from the accident in the past two weeks, the actress has now been discharged. On Thursday, lyricist Javed Akhtar had informed a portal that she has fully recovered and will be returning home on Friday, January 31. Shabana Azmi Car Accident: FIR Lodged Against the Actress' Driver for 'Rash Driving'.

According to a report in DNA, Shabana has been discharged from the hospital and that she has been advised bed rest for a few more days. When Shabana was admitted to Kokilaben hospital various celebrities paid her a visit including Anil Kapoor and Tabu. Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar had also rushed to the hospital immediately after hearing about her accident.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Javed Akhtar was quoted saying, "Shabana is completely recovered now. She is now ready to return home." Shabana's driver though has been booked for rash driving and negligence. According to reports, the police mentioned that he was trying to overtake another vehicle when their car rammed into a truck near Khalapur. Shabana Azmi Health Update: Javed Akhtar Reveals the Actress Has Fully Recovered and Will Be Returning Home on January 31.

Well, we are glad that the veteran actress is now home and remains well-rested. Here's wishing her great health and a speedy recovery!