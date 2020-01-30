Shabana Azmi Health Update: Javed Akhtar Reveals the Actress Has Fully Recovered and Will Be Returning Home on January 31 

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shabana Azmi met with a car accident on January 18 afternoon and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Panvel owing to her injuries. The actress was travelling when her car rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai - Pune Expressway. The veteran actress was later shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri and has been recuperating ever since. Javed Akhtar recently informed a portal that the veteran actress is now fine and will be getting discharged from the hospital on Friday. Shabana Azmi Car Accident: FIR Lodged Against the Actress' Driver for 'Rash Driving'.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the lyricist informed, "Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home. We are bringing her home on Friday morning.” We are certainly delighted that the actress has recovered and is all well now.

After the actress was admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Andheri, several Bollywood celebrities, including Tabu and Anil Kapoor paid her a visit. The veteran lyricist had earlier too informed that her results were positive last week and that no serious harm was done due to the accident. Shabana Azmi Health Update: Javed Akhtar Informs, the Veteran Actress is Still in the ICU and Her Reports are Positive.

Before the terrible accident, Javed Akhtar had celebrated his 75th birthday bash with who's who of Bollywood in attendance. The couple were on their way to their Panvel house when the accident occurred.