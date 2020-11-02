Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Hearts, celebrates his 55th birthday on November 2, 2020. The superstar who has won hearts, both onscreen and off screen, has fans across the globe. Today on his birthday, his fans have come forward to something special for the needy. They have initiated several social causes in order to celebrate King Khan’s birthday. SRKUniverse is one of the most popular fan pages of the superstar and they have come up with numerous causes to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. From donating 5,555 COVID-19 kits to distributing meals and many other initiatives have been taken on this day. Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Honour His Request Of 'Iss Baar Ka Pyaar Thoda Door Se Yaar' On His Birthday With Virtual Celebrations.

Yash Paryani, co-founder of SRKUniverse told Mirror Online, “We have chosen the number because 555 is SRK’s lucky number, and we wanted to do it for as many people as we can. One COVID kit will comprise of a mask and a sanitiser among other things which have now become basic necessities. There are many people out there who cannot afford or do not have access to these things. We would reach out to these people and help them by doing whatever little we can.” Besides that they have also designed a special cake, considering the pandemic situation, and has a phrase written on it that reads, “Sab sahi ho jayega”. It also consists of SRK model, striking his signature pose and also wearing a mask. Following SRK’s Footsteps! Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan Page Pledge to Contribute Rs 1 Lakh to COVID-19 Relief Fund.

SRK’s Birthday Cake

Meals To Be Distributed

COVID-19 Kits

Nabhangan Foundation Plants Trees In The Village On SRK’s Birthday

SRK Fans In Kolkata Provide Essentials At An Orphanage

SRK Fans From Jaipur To Help School Students In A Special Way

SRK Fans From Udaipur Feed Stray Animals

These are some of the wonderful initiatives taken up by Shah Rukh Khan’s fans across the country. King Khan would definitely be proud to see all of it! Here’s wishing SRK a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

