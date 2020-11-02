Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Hearts, celebrates his 55th birthday on November 2, 2020. The superstar who has won hearts, both onscreen and off screen, has fans across the globe. Today on his birthday, his fans have come forward to something special for the needy. They have initiated several social causes in order to celebrate King Khan’s birthday. SRKUniverse is one of the most popular fan pages of the superstar and they have come up with numerous causes to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. From donating 5,555 COVID-19 kits to distributing meals and many other initiatives have been taken on this day. Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Honour His Request Of 'Iss Baar Ka Pyaar Thoda Door Se Yaar' On His Birthday With Virtual Celebrations.

Yash Paryani, co-founder of SRKUniverse told Mirror Online, “We have chosen the number because 555 is SRK’s lucky number, and we wanted to do it for as many people as we can. One COVID kit will comprise of a mask and a sanitiser among other things which have now become basic necessities. There are many people out there who cannot afford or do not have access to these things. We would reach out to these people and help them by doing whatever little we can.” Besides that they have also designed a special cake, considering the pandemic situation, and has a phrase written on it that reads, “Sab sahi ho jayega”. It also consists of SRK model, striking his signature pose and also wearing a mask. Following SRK’s Footsteps! Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan Page Pledge to Contribute Rs 1 Lakh to COVID-19 Relief Fund.

SRK’s Birthday Cake

Here is the first look of our Birthday Cake for King Khan's Birthday this year! RT if you are excited to celebrate the day from your home this year ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/et6jpLEGx6 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2020

Meals To Be Distributed

5555 meals to be distributed on King Khan's birthday are being prepared. Soon the distribution of meals will begin along with 5555 COVID kits! 🙏🏻#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/sZUk8cJXG8 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2020

COVID-19 Kits

Here are the Covid Kits prepared by us that we'll be distributing to those in need. We'll be distributing 5555 Covid kits which will include 5555 masks & sanitizers, and meals on the occasion of the 55th Birthday of King Khan ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/aTKqaVXBcf — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2020

Nabhangan Foundation Plants Trees In The Village On SRK’s Birthday

‘SRK’-Not a name. A work of art. A rainbow in the sky. He has taught us to dream and believe. This man, from humble beginnings, has etched his name in history & we at @Nabhangan5 ,have planted this tree for in village,as a mark for his humility, kindness & inspiration.@iamsrk❤️ pic.twitter.com/N7YLdNpcr4 — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) November 2, 2020

SRK Fans In Kolkata Provide Essentials At An Orphanage

SRK FANs from the #KKR city - Kolkata celebrating the most special day of the year by spreading happiness 💜 essentials were distributed at an orphanage 🎁🌟 including ingredients to prepare porridge (kheer) a must have on Birthday in Bengal 🌼#HappyBirthdaySRK #SRK55 pic.twitter.com/GiL2ZWA5n4 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2020

SRK Fans From Jaipur To Help School Students In A Special Way

On King Khan's birthday, SRK FANs from Jaipur have decided to borne the entire school expenses of two kids from 1st class to 12th class. Thank you for this wonderful effort team! @Priyanshu4SRK Thank you @iamsrk for always inspiring us with your noble work❤️#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/sUbB7XQeIV — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2020

SRK Fans From Udaipur Feed Stray Animals

SRK FANs from Udaipur carried out a 10 KM Drive for feeding the street animals 👏! #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/z3HHku3I80 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2020

These are some of the wonderful initiatives taken up by Shah Rukh Khan’s fans across the country. King Khan would definitely be proud to see all of it! Here’s wishing SRK a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

