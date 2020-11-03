Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on November 2, 2020. The Bollywood superstar who is currently in Dubai with his family, got one of the best gifts on the special occasion. Dubai’s iconic tower Burj Khalifa honoured King Khan by displaying his name, stills of his from his films and extended him heartfelt birthday wishes. SRK is indeed loving to see himself on the ‘biggest and tallest screen in the world. Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Everyone from the Bottom of his Heart for all the Birthday Wishes, is Overwhelmed With all the Love He Has Received (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of him by posing against the city’s iconic skyscraper and wrote, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!” Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate The Superstar’s 55th Birthday By Donating 5,555 COVID-19 Kits, Distributing Meals And Other Social Causes.

Owing to the pandemic, King Khan had urged his fans not to gather for any celebration. Last evening he shared a video message and thanked all fans across the globe for the thoughtful messages and love. He said, “I think this is the most wonderful work that we can do because you can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love.” He also mentioned, “Like I said already, 56 is better than 55 and we’ll have lots of fun.”

