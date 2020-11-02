It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today and to those who admire him would know how important the day is. The actor celebrates his 55th birthday this year and thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, we couldn't be a part of his celebration. Every year, thousands of fans gather below his residence in Bandra to wish their favourite actor on his special day and he greets them by coming to his terrace while sending across all his flying kisses filled with gratitude. While the yearly ritual went missing this year, he ensured he shared his gratitude by sharing a heartwarming video.

SRK took to his social media accounts to share a video thanking all his numerous fan clubs and admirers who wished him on his 55th birthday. He was overwhelmed to receive so much love and appreciation and thanked everyone from the bottom of his heart for making his day a lot more special. He also promised a bigger celebration next year and we can only hope for things to normalise by then. Until then, let's keep sending across all the love that we have for him and admiration that he totally deserves.

Shah Rukh Khan's Thank You Video

Thank you all... hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always! pic.twitter.com/oSw7qLP6bE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

SRK fans were hoping to hear a movie announcement on his birthday. It's been approximately two years since his last release and his fans are getting impatient to hear about his next. If reports are to believe, the actor has finalised three new projects and will start working on them in November. Besides an actioner with YRF, the actor has given his nod to Atlee's next and Rajkumar Hirani's next. Hopefully, he'll drop an official word on it very soon.

