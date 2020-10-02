Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to share a very cute Gandhi Jayanti wish for his followers. Today, we are celebrating the 151st anniversary of the father of the nation - Mahatma Gandhi. SRK asked his children Suhana and AbRam, along with another kid, to pose like Gandhi's three monkeys - see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil. As always, SRK used a monochromatic filter for his pic, and showed off his questionable photo editing skills with his attempt to blur the background. Mind you, we still love the picture. Gulshan Grover Recalls When He Was Denied Visa Because He 'Beat Shah Rukh Khan' (Watch Video).

"If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary," SRK captioned the pic. IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan Get Clicked as they Attend KKR vs RR Match in Dubai (View Pics).

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:

If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/oOgnX57yBS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2020

Shah Rukh has not appeared on screen since 2018's Zero, which did not work well at the box office but was globally appreciated for its amazing VFX. The actor is rumoured to be headlining multiple projects including, YRF's Pathaan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and Atlee's next film. However, SRK has been very busy as a producer. His film, Badla featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, did very well at the box office. He has also produced Class of 83, Bard of Blood, Betaal under his banner.

