For the ones who are wondering if Shah Rukh Khan is in India cheering for his IPL team from his Bandra mansion, you are so wrong. The actor is in fact in Dubai attending the ongoing matches and we have proof. SRK was spotted watching KKR vs RR match tonight at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. There's rarely any Kolkata Knight Riders match that he doesn't attend and seeing his towering persona in the stadium may have certainly uplifted the spirit of his team. KKR 174/6 in 20 Overs | RR vs KKR Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Set 175 Runs to Win

Shah Rukh Khan wasn't witnessing the match alone and had his son, Aryan for company. Their pictures from the Dubai stadium went viral on the internet and we are so glad to finally see in his new avatar. The actor's new look reminded us of his Don 2 days where he sported long hair sans his classic man bun of course. Shah Rukh followed all the safety protocols and this included wearing a face mask. RR vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 12.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan at IPL 2020

Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan attend IPL 2020 in Dubai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

KKR is performing extremely well this season and we bet the actor is happy and excited to see his team perform so well. We wonder if the actor had a chance to meet Anushka Sharma, who's currently holidaying in Dubai while Virat represents RCB in IPL. If yes, we are dying to see their happy pictures together. Until then, let's keep ogling at his new clicks, shall we?

