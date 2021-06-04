Actor brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have given a modern spin to the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun on social media on Friday. Shahid posted a picture on Instagram where the brothers can be seen smiling at the camera. For caption, he borrowed a line from the hit 'Karan Arjun' song, "Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai", filmed on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Raakhi Gulzar. Shahid Kapoor Promotes Beard Oil, And We’re Tempted To Send Him Virat Kohli’s Blissed Out Pic!

"Ye bhandhan tooooooo...." Shahid wrote. Ishaan took to the comment section and dropped a funny message. He wrote: "Kaun bandar (Who monkey)." The reincarnation drama Karan Arjun is directed by Rakesh Roshan, and also stars Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri. 6 Memorable Shahid Kapoor Dialogues Every Fan Would Remember by Heart.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid currently awaits the release of Jersey while Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Bhoot.

