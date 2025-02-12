Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor treated his fans with a morning selfie, where he looked every-inch dapper. Shahid took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday morning, where he posted a picture of himself in the car. In the selfie the star sported a black vest and smiled at the camera lens. ‘Deva’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Shahid Kapoor’s Cop Thriller Has Underperformed in Its First Week.

“Good morning, have a great day,” Shahid wrote as the caption.

View Shahid Kapoor's Post:

Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The actor was recently seen in the action thriller film Deva directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. It is a remake of Andrrews's 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, with a different climax.

The plot revolves around a skilled but defiant police officer, who is investigating a major case. The officer discovers layers of lies and betrayal during the investigation.

Talking about Deva, he said it is a film that he feels should definitely be watched on the big screen.

He will next be seen in Arjun Ustara, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

In a conversation with IANS, Shahid spoke about his next film: “It's being produced by, you know, Sajid Nariyarwala, who is like somebody I have known for a very long time. And I'm happy to be working with him. It's directed by Vishal Sir. Vishal Bhardwaj, who I've done so many films with.”

The gangster film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. It is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld. Arjun Ustara is a love story set in the 1990s that is also full of action and gangsters. The film is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: A Watered Down Remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Mumbai Police’ Almost Redeemed by an Impressive Shahid Kapoor (LatestLY Exclusive).

Talking about the characters, he had said: “It's got a stellar cast. It's got me, it's got Tripti, it's got Nana sir, it's got Randeep Hooda, it's got Vikrant Massey, who's in a special appearance.And I have thoroughly enjoyed the work of all these people. And I'm very excited to collaborate and work with all of them.”

