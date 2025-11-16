Mumbai, November 15: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan seems to be on cloud nine and also overwhelmed after a plush property in Dubai was recently named after him. Taking to his social media account, Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude. He wrote, “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me – a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility.”

Recently, during the announcement event that took place in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan who was accompanied by his BFF and filmmaker Farah Khan on stage, recreated the magic of Chaiyya Chaiyya at the event hosted by a Dubai-based developer. Both SRK and Farah had arrived in smart black outfits and broke into the signature hook steps of the song, making fans go gaga. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan Recreate ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ Song’s Magic at Dubai Realtor Event in Mumbai, Leaving Fans Nostalgic (Watch Video).

New Dubai Towers to be Named After Shah Rukh Khan

For the uninitiated, the song was originally featured in the 1998 film Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam. Chaiyya Chaiyya was shot atop a moving train, making it one of the most difficult Bollywood songs shot. The song not only put to display Shah Rukh Khan's charismatic personality but also marked an important milestone in Farah Khan's journey as a choreographer. SRK Birthday: Farah Khan Shares Glimpse of ‘Picnic on the Roro’ With Karan Johar and Navya Nanda en Route to Alibaug for Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th Birthday Celebrations.

For Shah Rukh Khan, Chaiyya Chaiyya remains one of the most celebrated performances of his career. Even after decades of the song's release, it is still a big hit at Indian parties and Indian wedding functions. For the uninitiated, the song also starred Malaika Arora Khan dancing with Shah Rukh. Talking about Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, their association goes a long way back, to the early 90s. Back then as a choreographer, Farah Khan had choreographed an umpteen number of songs that featured Shah Rukh Khan, making them a super hit. In fact Farah Khan's debut as a director with the movie Main Hoon Na starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

