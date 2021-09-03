Being a villain in Hindi movies is something a lot of actors want to try. That's why you will find many superstars trying their hands at grey shades. Negative characters give you more room to explore and evolve than the hero because the latter is always stereotyped. But not everyone can pull off what Shakti Kapoor can. He has his own brand of cringe, remember 'Ballmaa' from Chaalbaaz? Still makes our skin crawl. Whether he is eve-teasing, or raping heroine, or just being pure evil, Kapoor does that with so much conviction that hating him becomes easy. However, since he is also an incredible actor, when Kapoor diversified into other character roles mostly comedy, people lapped him up. Throughout this journey, one thing that kept him in the audience's minds even today was his catchphrases. Shakti Kapoor Puts an End to Rumours of Daughter Shraddha Kapoor’s Marriage With Rohan Shrestha

In the 90s, it was quintessential to have villains or side characters mouth a catchphrase frequently in the narrative. Nobody did it better than Shakti Kapoor and today we will talk about five iconic ones. Shakti Kapoor Bagged the Role of a Baddie in 1980 Hit Qurbani Thanks to Feroz Khan’s Mercedes – Here’s How

He truly was the most loyal Bandhu for Raja

Ballmaa cringe on point!

And you thought, saavdhani hati, durghatna ghati is epic!

Crime Master Gogo....to be feared!

Sympathies for Lolita!

Fun Fact: Shakti Kapoor's real name is Sunil Kapoor. He adopted Shakti after Sunil Dutt advised him to do son while casting him for Rocky. Kapoor always considered Dutt and Feroz Khan as his godfathers.

