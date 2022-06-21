Actor Ranbir Kapoor along with his co-actors Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra will be travelling three different cities to launch the trailer of their upcoming film Shamshera. Ranbir says, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that." Sanjay shared that he has seen the film and is sure that it will connect to the whole of India. Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rugged First Look Makes Wifey Alia Bhatt Tweet ‘Hot Morning’!

"A film like this is an out an out entertainer and it celebrates everything that is good about our quintessential Hindi films we have all grown up on."

Vaani added: "I am thrilled to kickstart Shamshera promotions with a 3-city trailer launch that will see us interact with fans and audiences. We hope everyone loves our trailer that is being released with such grandeur." Shamshera: YRF Drops Fierce Poster of Ranbir Kapoor's Dacoit Look After It Gets Leaked Online (View Pics).

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.

Sanjay plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

