Actress Mrunal Thakur was all over the internet after one of her old interview videos showed her making derogatory comments about Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu. In the clip believed to be from her early television days on Kumkum Bhagya, the Son of Sardaar 2 actress could be heard commenting about marrying a "manly girl with muscles," referencing Bipasha Basu. However, the actress later issued an apology after receiving backlash online. Now, a video of Mrunal Thakur is going viral online, where she talks about rejecting a film and also mentions that the actress who featured in the movie is currently not working. While Mrunal did not take any names, netizens reacting to it feel she is talking about Anushka Sharma. ‘I Am Deeply Sorry’: Mrunal Thakur Apologises to Bipasha Basu, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Actress Says ‘My Intent Was Never to Body-Shame Anyone’.

Did Mrunal Thakur Diss Anushka Sharma in Resurfaced Interview Video?

In a video of Mrunal Thakur going viral on Reddit, the actress could be heard talking about rejecting a movie, which featured an actress who is currently not working. Talking about rejecting films, she said, "I said no, honestly, because I was not ready. Controversies ho jayenge. It became a super hit and did help the female actress to reach there. But then I realised that if I would have done that film at that point of time, I would have lost myself."

She added, "She is not working at the moment, but I am, is itself a victory because I don't want instant gratification, instant reognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly goes away instantly."

After the video was shared on Reddit, several users slammed Mrunal for her statement. For the unversed, Mrunal was making her Hindi debut with Sultan opposite Salman Khan. However, she was later replaced by Anushka Sharma. Though the actress did not name anyone, netizens felt she was throwing shade on Anushka Sharma.

A user wrote, "Peak mean girl energy. 'She’s not working today but i am'. I really cannot respect women who put others down to feel better about themselves." Another commented, "I used to think she's such a good actress (in telugu) and now she's just a salty mean girl." ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Wants Us To Laugh but Where Are the Jokes? (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mrunal Thakur Work Front

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. The moviewhich released in the theatres on August 1, 2025 did not fare well at the box office. The actress was also in the news for her link uprumours with Tamil star Dhanush.

