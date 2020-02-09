Shikara Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Period Drama Rakes in Rs 3.05 Crore at Ticket Windows

Shikara (Photo Credits: Movie Still)

This weekend is dominated by films like Malang and Shikara. Both the films received a moderate response from the critics as well as the fans. However, when it comes to the buzz part, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is the talk of the Twitter due to the socio-political subject that it revolves around. Shikara starring Sadia and Aadil Khan is based on Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. The discussion over the film is probably affecting the box office as we see a gradual growth in the numbers. In two days. the flick collected Rs 3.05 crore. Shikara Movie Review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Exploration of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits Is Affecting in Parts.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the collections of two days saying, "#Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 3.05 cr. #India biz." Check out the tweet below.

The netizens are divided between the plot of the film on the social media platforms. While some loved the making of the flick, others accused the makers of 'wrong portrayal' of the story of Kashmiri Pandits. However, the makers have not yet come out with an official statement regarding the chaos on the internet. As far as debutantes Aadil and Sadia are concerned, it is a decent debut for them with so much of talk around the film.