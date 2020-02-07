Shikara Movie Review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Exploration of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits Is Affecting in Parts

Shikara Movie Review (Photo Credits: VVC Films)

Shikara Movie Review: Shikara (translation: houseboat) often comes as a metaphor for tranquillity in turbulent waters, when it comes to Indian Cinema's representation of Kashmir. I remember the first promo of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Mission Kashmir, that had a houseboat getting blasted to smithereens in the middle of the lake. In his latest film, Shikara becomes the symbol of love for Shiv Kumar Dhar (Aadil Khan) and Shanti (Sadia)'s union. It is the name of the book of poems that Shiv had written, and Shanti was reading when they first meet and becomes the stepping stone for their romance. It is on a Shikara where they make love for the first time, and their house is also aptly named so. Shikara Controversy: Petition Filed Against Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Movie Release in Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

So imagine their pain when they had to be away from their Shikara for years with slim hopes of returning. Shiv and Shanti may be fictional, but they present the four lakh Kashmiri pandits displaced from their homes, during the 1990 Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. Despite being Indians, they remained refugees in their own country, and began to make the refugee camps their homes.

Shikara comes at a time when Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, is still under lockdown, with the administration facing many allegations of human rights violations. There is a huge question over the timing of the film's release. I don't want to get into that debate, because Bollywood has stopped being neutral for some time and has begun to display an orangish hue. For a moment, let's forget the politics.

Just like Hindi cinema has dealt with Godhra riots (Kai Po Che, Firaaq), the displacement of Kashmiri pandits from their state is a story that needed to be told, considering lakhs of these refugees still haven't managed to get back to their homes. And Chopra feels like the right man to tell the story, with his own mother being one such refugee. He is also a director who refuses to pull his punches, so I expected a hard-hitting tale that takes a firm stand with Shikara.

Instead, Shikara turns out to be a film that doesn't feel a Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie at all. It is a well-made film, no doubt about that, if you ignore the fact that it is made by the man who directed masterpieces like Khamosh and Parinda. Even though Shikara deals with a controversial real-life saga, it still feels a very safe film, almost non-committal to its cause and theatrical in its approach. Twitterati Calls for Boycott on Shikara After Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Compares Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits To Fallout Between Two Friends.

Where is the dexterity of the filmmaker that we had appreciated in his previous films? Even in VVC's weaker films, we have seen patches of his brilliance. Remember that amazing scene of Hrithik Roshan falling backwards into the water in Mission Kashmir? Or that fantastic scene in Eklavya, where Amitabh Bachchan's character assassinates Jimmy Shergill's in a darkened theatre hall? That kind of brilliance is sorely lacking in Shikara.

Even narrative-wise, Shikara comes off as a confused product, not sure if it wants to focus on the love story of the leads, or the exodus. I still prefer the love story, over the movie's depiction of the Kashmir issue, more so because it has better moments, and is performance-driven. The love story starts off on a plain note, with the screenplay rushing through the romance's beginnings. Though I loved the picturisation of the lead's marital night song, "Mar Jaayein Hum".

It is towards the latter part of the film, where Shikara manages to make the love story more touching. The emotional finale, that brings the story to present-day (Majority of Shikara is told through flashbacks) is suitably affecting with a poignant twist. But it could have been more impactful if the writers (Chopra, Abhijat Joshi, Rahul Pandita) could have found a proper balance earlier.

It isn't a difficult task, per se. Mani Ratnam had shown it way back in 1995 through an inter-caste love story set against the backdrop of the 1992 riots in Bombay. Even Chopra himself narrated a lovely romance set against the freedom struggle in 1942: A Love Story.

Even the rest of the narrative that deals with the exodus simply puts the movie through its paces. There is plain predictability in how Shikara handles its characters and subplots. Like Shiv's Muslim friend, Lateef (Zain Khan Durrani), whose path is easily predicted the moment the character appears on the screen. Or the fate of the do-gooder doctor (Priyanshu Chatterji). Maybe, Chopra isn't sure how to make the film within the current political climate, so he avoids getting into machinations of what was flaming the riots, save for the little intel we garner from snatches of character conversations or news footage.

Or even avoid showing the brutalities involved, save for a shooting and some burning of the houses. The movie tactfully avoids showing the perpetrators directly, instead, focussing on their shadows, or turning them into a faceless mob.

There are some interesting bits in there, like how in their conversations, the Kashmiri characters refer to the rest of India, as if it was a foreign country. Or the Dhars' opportunistic neighbour who saves their house from burning, just so that he can covet it. Even the first stirring of violence is depicted in a very tense manner, with smart use of camera movement over characters reacting to a particular bit of news, amplified by the BG score.

Shikara, however, makes these moments feel like missed opportunities for painting a more intense, gripping picture. The movie even sails through the refugee camp portions by jumping periods, even though there was potential to depict the struggles of Pandits adjusting with their new environs.

While Shikara leaves you asking for more with its premise, it is at least beautifully shot. Rangarajan Ramabadran's cinematography uses some good panning shots, to depict the turbulence of the valley. The costuming and the production design also deserve special mention. AR Rahman's score underwhelms, though.

The Performances

The best thing I loved about Shikara is the performances of its lead actors. Being debutants wanting to make a mark, I could see the earnestness in their acts, which is what drives Shikara even in its fragile moments. Aadil Khan underplays his role effectively, varying his emotions to the need of the scene, without going very theatrical even in the heated moments. He is particularly brilliant in the scene where Shiv and Shanti return to their hometown. As Shiv's poem is heard in the background, the camera focuses on his face and I was amazed by the gamut of emotions that his countenance displays.

Sadia, who looks a bit like Katrina Kaif but with a more emotive face, is in complete sync with her male co-star's performance. She is very natural, be it in the scene where she flirts with her husband, or when she is terrified with the going-ons around her. I didn't find her very convincing as a 50-year-old in the present-day portions, but that's more the makeup department's troubles. Sadia's Beautiful Kashmiri Bridal Avatar in Shikara Song Shukrana Gul Khile Will Remind You of Nargis Fakhri's Pheran Look From Rockstar! (Watch Video).

Zain Khan Durrani is good as Shiv's troubled friend, though I wish his character could have been developed more.

Yay!

- The Performances of the Leads

- A Couple of Impactful Moments

- The Finale

- The Cinematography

Nay!

- Predictable Narrative with a Safe Approach

- Lacking Chopra's Genius

- Couldn't Balance Its Two Main Subplots

- AR Rahman's Score

Final Thoughts

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara has a story that needs to be told and is a painful reminder of the struggles of a community barred from their own homes. But its weak screenplay and safe approach don't do justice to its valiant intentions. Shikara, simply put, isn't powerful enough.