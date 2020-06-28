Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen's performance in her digital debut and comeback to acting after 10 years, with the web-series Aarya, has left Shilpa Shetty in complete awe of her. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa on Sunday penned an appreciation post for Sushmita, calling her a "tigress". In her post, Shilpa penned, "This lockdown has taught me a few things, the first being how important it is to appreciate if you do then acknowledge and also praise. I feel, we are so miserly with praise... so (Sunday) binge-watched 'Aarya' and I have to say I'm so so happy to see you back (with a bang). Shilpa Shetty Shares Pictures From Her Birthday Celebrations With Family, Says 'Feeling a Surge Of Love and Gratitude' (View Post).

"Sushmita, what a splendid job, such a nuanced performance... loved every bit," Shilpa wrote. Shilpa did not stop here. She continued her post by showering Sushmita with more kind words. Aarya: Salman Khan Celebrates Sushmita Sen's Comeback in a True Dabangg Style (Watch Video).

Check Out Shilpa's Post Below:

"Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, because you deserve it all. So proud and love you my tigress... you have conquered and how. Wishing you all the luck my friend," Shilpa added.

Along with it, she posted a picture in which the beauties can be seen sharing smiles with each other. Responding to Shilpa's post, Sushmita wrote: "You are truly beautiful woman. Thank you so much @theshilpashetty for being ever gracious and genuinely one of a kind." Aarya is a family crime-thriller drama directed by Neerja fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani.

