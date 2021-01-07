Irrfan Khan was a versatile actor of Indian Cinema and his sudden demise left everyone shocked. He was indeed one of the biggest loss in 2020 and even today, one cannot get over the fact that Irrfan is no more. January 7 also marks his birth anniversary and on this day, fans, critics and many others are recalling his works, the intriguing roles he has done and entertained everyone. Director Shoojit Sircar has also remembered his Piku actor and in an interview with a leading portal, he stated how Irrfan was the biggest loss to the film industry. Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 5 Times Irrfan Stole His Superstar Co-Actor's Thunder To Win Us Over!

Shoojit Sircar and Irrfan Khan had collaborated for the 2015 film Piku. The film had garnered widespread critical acclaim and also emerged as a commercial success worldwide. Sircar told ETimes, “He has left a vacuum. If you ask me what the biggest loss was in 2020, I would say Irrfan Khan was the biggest loss to the film industry. I wish him luck and joy wherever he is in his magical world that he would always speak about. I GUESS HE is finally in his magical world. What stood about Irrfan was his spirit as a human being. His simplicity of belief in humanity. Those things I remember about him. Especially during his later days, he would talk more about spirituality. We would discuss it. We exchanged books in the last two years when he was going through his treatment. We had a lot of conversations about many other things minus the cinema.” Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 7 Quotes From His Movies That Make For Some Deep Food For Thought.

Irrfan Khan In Piku

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in March 2018 and underwent treatment for the same in the UK for a year. He breathed his last on April 29, 2020, due to complications from colon infection. Irrfan Khan will always be remembered as one of the finest talents in the world of cinema.

