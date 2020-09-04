The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death under mysterious circumstances has taken a new turn. Showik Chakrabortty and Samuel Mirana will be arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) tonight, after a long probe into the drug angle that was exposed by the probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Showik is Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's sister. Samuel Miranda is the actor's friend and his former manager. As per a report by ANI, NCB has said that the arrest will take place around 11 PM in Mumbai on Friday. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Former Manager Rubbishes Rhea Chakraborty’s Claims That Says Actor Was on Drugs and Went Through Depression in 2013.

Earlier in the day, NCB had raided Showik and Samuel's respective residences in Mumbai. This prompted Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirit to tweet: "Good going." SSR Case: Shweta Singh Kirti Tweets ‘Good Going NCB’ After the Agency Raids Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty’s Residence.

The details of the findings by NCB after the questioning, raid and other aspects of the probe are still scarce. Earlier, the CBI had slammed the media for speculative stories. The CBI explained that "no spokesperson or any team member of the investigation team has spoken or shared details of the ongoing investigation with media."

During an interview, Rhea had claimed that Sushant was a heavy marijuana user, despite her protests. She said that she has never used drugs.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. It seemed like a case of suicide at first. But the actor's family filed a case on Rhea for abetment of suicide and money laundering. The family has also suspected murder, as per a statement by the family lawyer at a press conference.

