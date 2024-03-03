Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with actress Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villain, wished his co-star her birthday on Sunday. The actor, gearing up for his upcoming release Yodha, took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Sunday and shared a screenshot from Ek Villain where he can be seen sitting behind Shraddha on a bike, helping her drive the mean machine. He wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday @Shraddhakapoor”. Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Her Red Carpet Looks Are a Perfect Blend of Traditional and Modern Styles.

Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram Story

Ek Villain was released in 2014 and directed by Mohit Suri, known for directing Shraddha in Aashiqui 2. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. The film was reportedly a remake of the South Korean film I Saw the Devil. In the film, Sid played the role of Guru, a ruthless hitman working for mob boss Caesar, who raised and trained him to murder the goons who killed his parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid will be next seen in Yodha, an action thriller written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 15, 2024.

