Singer Shreya Ghoshal posted pictures on Instagram of her mother's 60th birthday celebrations on Tuesday. The singer, who is going to be a mom soon, can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a white T-shirt and black pants. She also spoke about how it's a happy time for the family as her mom will be a "grandma" soon. Shreya Ghoshal Announces Pregnancy With an Adorable Post (View Pic).

She posted a series of pictures and videos of the cake-cutting ceremony and captioned: "It's Ma's 60th birthday! Wow! She doesn't look na Meri pyaari Ma be always healthy & happy so I can continue to get pampered by you and I can pamper you back! And.... you are soon gonna be a grandma, how exciting!!!!" Shreya Ghoshal Reveals the Reason Why She Doesn’t Want to Depend on Films for Singing.

Check Out Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram Post Below:

Shreya is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. She had posted the news of her pregnancy on Instagram at the start of this month. The singer tied the knot with Shiladitya on February 5, 2015. The two had a traditional Bengali ceremony.

