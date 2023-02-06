The guests at the Siddharth-Kiara wedding will shake legs on the beats of DJ Ganesh, who has already made big Bollywood stars groove to his beats. He is now in Jaisalmer to attend and give dance beats in Kiara-Sid's wedding. DJ Ganesh has performed in more than 30 countries so far. DJ Ganesh got fame in Bollywood after performing at Karan Johar's birthday party. After this, he made everyone dance to his beats at Isha Ambani's engagement, Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal's wedding. Now they have come to add colour to Kiara-Sid's marriage. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar Jets Off to Jaisalmer for ‘Sid Kiara Ki Shaadi’ (Watch Video).

Hari and Sukhmani bands have also been called for music night on Monday and to make the wedding special. Both also performed at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Hari and Sukhmani sing a mix of English and Punjabi songs. The band of both starts the song with the English line. After that line of Folk and Sufi songs, they sing in Punjabi. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding Date Changed, Star Couple Will Exchange Vows on This Date in Feb.

Both Hari and Sukhmani Malik met in 2008. After this, both of them formed their band in 2009. Together they made 10 songs. The duo's band now performs at live concerts, Bollywood actors' and high profile weddings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).