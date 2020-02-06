Sidharth Malhotra Visits Karan Johar’s House, Rumoured GF Kiara Advani Also Spotted (View Pics)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Although the rumours are rife that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating each other, these two have been labelling each other as ‘just good friends’. There have been numerous occasions when this alleged couple has been spotted together, however, they have not admitted about their dating rumours. Once again, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted paying a visit at filmmaker-producer Karan Johar’s house. Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Return To Mumbai Together After The New Year Holidays (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar did not arrive together at KJo’s residence. They arrived in their respective cars, but really could not manage to get away from the eyes of the shutterbugs. Fans are definitely happy to see them making such outings and all they want to hear is an official statement with regards to their relationship status. Sidharth and Kiara were seen in casual attires. Sid sported a checkered shirt, whereas Kiara donned a white top. If you haven’t see their pictures yet, take a look at them now. Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Are Not Dating, The Former Calls Her A 'Lovely Friend'.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Rumoured Couple Of B-town

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Last year when Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his linkup rumours with Kiara Advani, he was quoted as saying, “She is my lovely friend. Humne abhi Shershaah ki shooting khatam ki hai. She is my co-star and currently, I’m happy with this jodi.” Sid and Kiara would be featured in Shershaah, a film based on the life of army captain Vikram Batra. The film will hit the big screens in July 2020.