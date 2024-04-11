On the occasion of Eid on Thursday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced his new film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The actor also announced the movie's release date, confirming it will hit theatres on Eid 2025. Taking to Twitter, Salman shared a glimpse, which had “Salman Khan in and as Sikandar”. The film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman captioned the announcement: “Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo... Wish you all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025” Salman Khan Sings ‘Saari Duniya Jala Denge’ With B Praak at Anant Ambani’s Birthday Bash (Watch Video).

This is not the first time Salman has worked with A.R. Murugadoss. The two previously worked together at Jai Ho, where he was the writer. Murugadoss has worked on films such as Kaththi, Dheena and Stalin, among many others. His first Bollywood film was the 2008 Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini, a Hindi remake of his Tamil film. He directed the action thriller Thuppaki, starring Vijay. Salman Khan Sings With B Praak at Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash in Jamnagar (Watch Video).

View Salman Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

He has many other films to his credit, including Akshay Kumar’s Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, 7aum Arivu and Vijay-starrer Sarkar, to name a few.

