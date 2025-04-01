Sikandar has hit the big screens and opened to a roaring response from audiences. While the film has already won over hearts, it’s also making waves at the box office with steady growth. After an impressive first day, the Eid festivities worked their magic, as the film saw a strong surge on Day 2, grossing INR 39.37 crore in India. Thanks to Salman Khan’s massive stardom, Sikandar has arrived as the perfect Eid treat for his fans. ‘Sikandar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Is One of 2025’s Biggest Bollywood Openers.

Though released on a non-Eid day, Sikandar opened with INR 30.06 crore in India, becoming one of the biggest openers of 2025—a testament to Salman Khan’s star power. As his special Eid offering, the film gained momentum on Day 2, grossing INR 39.37 crore (INR 33.36 crore net) in India.

This upward trend is just the beginning, proving once again that Bhai’s charm and stardom are unstoppable. With Sikandar, he has delivered yet another Eid blockbuster, reaffirming the magic of a Salman Khan Eid release—an event in itself. Eid 2025: Salman Khan Greets Fans Outside Galaxy Apartments From Bulletproof Glass Balcony (Watch Video).

Salman Khan makes a grand return to the big screen, alongside the dazzling Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Produced by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film is now running successfully in theatres near you.

