The teaser of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s new song “Sikandar Naache” from Sikandar has been dropped on Monday, and it sets the perfect tone for a power-packed dance number. The action-packed teaser, the songs are further building excitement. Salman Khan Wraps Up ‘Sikandar’ Shoot, Debuts Clean-Shaven Look Post-Filming – SEE PIC.

After "Zohra Jabeen" and "Bam Bam Bhole", the makers released a teaser of Sikandar Naache. Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a peek into the song and captioned it: "Sikandar Naache song out tomorrow." This song reunites superstar Salman Khan, visionary producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer Ahmed Khan after the blockbuster “Jumme Ki Raat” from Kick, which released in 2014.

Watch ‘Sikandar Naache’ Teaser

The teaser showcases a grand setup and the massive crowd of dancers, who flew from Turkey specially for this song. Talking about the previous foot-tapping number “Zohra Jabeen”, the song has been choreographed by Farah Khan. The song reunited Salman and Farah after several years. Sharing her excitement on the collaboration, Farah had said that she goes a really long way with both the Dabangg star and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. She said: “One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special.”

Farah knew “Zohra Jabeen” would be a “smash hit”. “It was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with.” Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen after more than a year. The actor was last seen in the 2023 action-packed film Tiger 3. ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Song Teaser From Salman Khan-Starrer ‘Sikandar’ Kicks Off With Captivating Rap, Setting the Tone for an Electrifying Holi Special Track.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Sikandar will be released on the occasion of Eid on March 31.

