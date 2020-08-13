It was August 12, 2020, when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced it to the world that the former is preggers with their second child. The confirmation came in by the lovebirds after rumours started trending online that Saifeena are to be become parents once again."We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," their joint statement read. As soon as these piece of good news was out, fans and family of the the two could not keep calm and started pouring in congratulatory messages for them. Kareena Kapoor Is Pregnant Again! Actress Shares a Joint Statement With Saif Ali Khan Confirming The 'Good Newwz'!

However, it was Saif's sister Soha's message for her bhai which was sassy and fun at the same time. Tagging him as 'The Quadfather', she posted a picture of Saif looking all handsome. Soha via the post also mentioned how she 'couldn’t resist' to wish and also showered love on Kareena by telling her to be healthy and radiant as ever amid the pregnancy time. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Pregnant! Here's a Throwback To Bebo's Gorgeous Maternity Style That Set The Fashion Bar Higher! (View Pics).

Check Out Soha Ali Khan's Post Below:

Kareena's pregnancy is indeed a rejoicing moment for the Kapoor Khandaan. FYI, it was on December 20, 2016, when Bebo was blessed with Taimur Ali Khan. From the day he was born, the tiny tot was internet and paparazzi's favourite child. Congratulations to Saifeena from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).