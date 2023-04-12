Former actress Somy Ali took a trip down memory lane and talked about how she worked in three shifts to shoot for three different projects. Somy took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from her 1994 film Yaar Gaddar, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Prem Chopra. Aao Pyaar Karen: Somy Ali Reminisces Working With Saif Ali Khan ‘29 Years Ago’, Shares Throwback Pics on Instagram.

She wrote: "This is why we did three shifts in one day back in the 90's. We worked on three different movies in each shift and there were times that I was so exhausted, I'd forget which character I was playing. "This is again in 1994 with all my favourites. Umesh ji was one of the nicest directors I have worked with and I miss this entire group tons. Yaar Gaddar was a fun experience and it will always remain close to my heart." Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted At the Age of 5!.

Yaar Gaddar is directed by Umesh Mehra. The film revolved around two brothers. The plot talked about a heartbroken cop, who vows to track down and retrieve his wayward sibling -- dead or alive.

