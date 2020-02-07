Sonam Kapoor Compares Daddy Anil Kapoor’s Mr India Look with His Recent Cop Getup in Malang (View Pics)

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Sonam K. Ahuja on Friday shared two photographs of her father Anil Kapoor and said that the actor's timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires her. One image was from the 1987 film Mr India and the second is from 2020 release Malang. She also wished the entire cast and crew of Malang that released on Friday. Sonam Kapoor Shares a Throwback Picture of Anil Kapoor, Says He’s Inspiring Everyone With His Timeless Appearance From Mr India to Malang.

"'Mr. India' and Malang! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best! @AnilKapoor... #UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday," Sonam captioned the image. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is an Epitome of Ethnic Replendence in Raw Mango!

Sonam Kapoor Shares Still of Father Anil Kapoor From Mr India & Malang

Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, a romantic comedy film directed by Abhishek Sharma.