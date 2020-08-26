If there's one celebrity who's hitting the headlines for all the right reasons amid this pandemic, it is Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The actor has turned out to be knight in shining armour for many, especially the underpriviledged amid this pandemic. Sonu Sood almost gained godly status among migrant workers of India after how stepped up to help them reach their homes safely during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor also managed to help Indian citizens stranded in other countries head back home safely after he arranged chartered flights for them. Sood is now turning into a saviour for stundents as well who have been battling several issues amid the pandemic, be it online learning or the government's decision of holding the NEET/JEE examinations. Sonu Sood Requests For Postponement Of JEE, NEET Exams, Says 'We Should Care Utmost and Not Risk The Lives Of Students'.

Sood has managed to lend a helpful hand to stundents in his own way, be it by voicing his support for the postponement of JEE/NEET examinations and requesting the government to do so or providing smarthphones to those in need of them as classes have now gone online. With acts such as these, the actor is now turning into a champion helping out stundents amid this difficult time.

Among activists all over the world including Greta Thunberg, as well as stundents opposing the idea of setting up examinations of JEE and NEE 2020 in the current situation, actor Sonu Sood also voiced his opinion and came in support. The actor in his tweet wrote, "This is not an examination only for students. It’s an examination for the Government too. Govt. has an opportunity to excel by postponing #JEE_NEET for 60 days. Make it happen and bring those smiles back. Students & Govt. can prepare in this time window.

This is not an examination only for students. It’s an examination for the Government too. Govt. has an opportunity to excel by postponing #JEE_NEET for 60 days. Make it happen and bring those smiles back. Students & Govt. can prepare in this time window. #PostponeJEE_NEET — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

If this was any less, the actor has also been making sure that the current situation does not hamper any stundent's chance at gaining education. To make sure that e-learning is possible for children across remote villages too, the actor has sent out smartphones. On Wednesday, the students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village received their smartphones through Sood’s friend Karan Gilhotra who delivered them to the school principal. The students also interacted with Sood over a video call. Sharing a tweet about the same, the actor wrote, "A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice.”Sonu Sood on 'New Mission': After Facilitating Return of Migrants, Actor to Help Repatriate Indian Students From Georgia.

A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। 🇮🇳 n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice. https://t.co/6Pn9QH0o4H — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

Over the past few months, the actor has also been helping out Indian students stranded aboroad to reach home. In a commendable move, the actor also managed successfully arranged a charter flight to fly back around 1500 Indians students from Krygyzstan to Uttar Pradesh. Sonu Sood has certainly been one name that has been attached to all the good news that have been taking place in 2020 and we hope this continues further.

