Sonu Sood's Heartwarming Replies To Migrants In Need Will Make You Emotional (Read Tweets)

Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonu Sood has emerged as an unlikely hero in this time of crisis. The actor has been actively helping in sending migrant labourers, who are stuck in Mumbai during the lockdown, to their homes. From arranging buses for travel to starting a helpline, he is doing it all. And he is in it for the long haul. The actor has said that he will be on the road helping people, until the last migrant labourer wanting to go home gets to go. But it is not just his gestures that are winning the internet. His kind words on Twitter are chicken soup for the soul.

People are reaching out to Sonu, on Twitter, asking for help. The precious strong man has been replying to all with the sweetest words. He is promising some that they will soon spend time with their mothers. To some, he is asking for aaloo ke parathe in return. Here are some of the sweetest replies from the actor to people in need. Sonu Sood's Charitable Superheroics to Help Migrant Workers Make For An Apt Cartoon (View Pic).

Check Out Some Of The Sweetest Responses From Sonu Sood To Migrant Brothers Here:

A Lot Of People Have Promised Him Treats Once This Is Over

वो क्यों मेरे घर आएँगे दोस्त। मैं उन सब के घर जाऊँगा। बहुत सारे आलू के पराँठे, पान और चाय उधार है मेरे भाइयों पर। ❣️ https://t.co/4PFSn68E13 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

This Wholesome Tweet About Varanasi Paan

This Adorable Tweet Comparing Migrants To Gods

भगवान तो सड़कों पर पैदल निकल पड़े हैं दोस्त। आम इंसान तो उन्हें घर पहुँचने का काम कर रहा है 🙏 https://t.co/PvG03O6Eo5 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2020

Maa Bula Rahi Hai

The Confidence

Will Drop Everyone Home

निकलता हूँ भई आपको kerela से। कल याद दिला देना एक बार 🙏 घर छोड़ के आऊँगा सबको। https://t.co/9Ca7j6dU6C — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

He Also Knows How To Be Funny In These Testing Times

Sonu's Twitter feed is bustling with these helpful and sweet tweets. You can literally spend an entire day reading his tweets and it will leave you with a better heart.