Sooraj Barjatya's movies in the 90s were the perfect foil to escape from the outlandish and OTT action movies of the decade. It took us back to our roots, re-introduced us to our family values and what it's like to be a great family together. Even though the premises were conveniently built and worked on, they always made us feel at ease. We all know that Prem is Barjatya's manifestation of a dutiful man whose life is defined by his family. But have you ever tried to decode these manifestations? We did so that you don't have to. Salman Khan to Play Married 'Prem' in Sooraj Barjatya's Next After Uunchai, Reveals the Filmmaker (Watch Video).

Every Prem that Sooraj Barjatya wrote or crafted had a distinct identity and purpose. They weren't just his fixation with the name. They explained different forms of Prem or Love. Here are the 7 shades

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) - The One who Respects Elder's Permission

Prem is shown as a mama's boy who studied abroad and bears the sensibilities of that country. Yet when it came to his love, he wouldn't go ahead without the permission of his girl's elders.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (1994) - The One Who Is Ready To Sacrifice Love for Family

Salman Khan's Prem here is the affectionate, lovable and mischievous youngest boy who loves his family dearly. So much so that he didn't think twice before giving up on his love for his family.

Hum Saath Saath Hai (1999) - The One Who Is Obedient But Will Stand Up For Right

Salman Khan as Prem is the ideal son of any parent. He listens to every member of the family who is elder than him and can do anything for his mother. But when she stands in the way of his brotherhood with his stepbrother, he wouldn't oblige. Defying his mother isn't easy for Prem here but he decides to stand with the right.

Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon (2003) - The Contrasting Shades

Prem here is both Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan. But while one is animated and loves to wear emotions on his sleeves, the other is quiet and reticent. But both can love earnestly.

Vivaah (2006) - The One Who Chose Love Over Beauty

When Poonam gets burned due to an incident, everyone suspected Prem will bail on her. But Shahid Kapoor as Prem doesn't because he loved Poonam, not her beauty. While many saw the arranged marriage bit in the film, it's Barjatya's statement of choosing love over beauty that should be the takeaway here. Amrita Rao Gives a Hilarious Twist to Her Film Vivaah’s ‘Jal Lijiye’ Meme Trend (Watch Video).

Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi (2008) - The One Who Waits For His Love

Prem here is Sonu Sood who doesn't mind waiting forever for his love to come to him because he understands she has responsibilities.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) - The One Who Fixes Everything

Salman Khan returned as Prem again for Barjatya and became the problem solver in the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2023 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).