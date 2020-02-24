Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Cop Drama to be Screened 24x7 in Mumbai Theatres

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif on the sets of Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar's collaboration with hit machine, Rohit Shetty makes Sooryavanshi one of the most anticipated releases of 2020. The duo is working together for the first time and the film is the next inclusion in Shetty's cop universe that already has Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The film's trailer will be dropped on March 2 and what's better is the fact that the film will be screened 24x7 in theatres in Mumbai. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions made the big announcement via a Twitter video and the added feature of day and night screening would definitely boost the film's box office collection. Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif Shares a Picture With Akshay Kumar and Director Rohit Shetty, Says 'Everyday On Set Has Been Full Of So Much Love and Joy'.

The makers have also decided to prepone its release day. The film will now hit the screens on March 24 at 6:00 pm. Considering Maharashtra celebrates Gudi Padwa on March 25, the makers felt they can cash in on this holiday by releasing the film a day earlier. Speaking about the decision to have 24x7 screening of Sooryavanshi, Akshay in his conversation with Bombay Times said, "What a moment in the cinematic history of India...To be the first to present our film Sooryavanshi before what is now called 24x7 Mumbai is just the best way any filmi fanatic can spend Gudi Padwa. I wish this initiative was around when I was young, maybe I wouldn’t have bunked school so much." Akshay Kumar Has the Perfect Comeback for a News Report Claiming His 'Fallout' With Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty (Watch Video).

Check Out the Announcement

Who better than the indomitable trio of the Rohit Shetty Universe to announce that Mumbai theatres will now be open 24x7.... from March 24, 2020 with #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch ... see you at the theatres... night or day! pic.twitter.com/mm6BPHfYWM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 24, 2020

It was Aditya Thackeray's brainchild to allow Mumbai to remain open 24x7 and with Sooryavanshi inaugurating his big dream, he's clearly elated and thrilled to see the response. “Mumbai is a city that never sleeps. It is also the entertainment hub of India. I’m glad that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are launching Sooryavanshi on the evening of March 24. A hard-working city deserves more hours to chill and unwind. That’s exactly our aim. Theatres running 24 hours will hopefully be a big boost to the industry and people. A film release in the evening, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, with the story on Mumbai Police and starring Akshay Kumar, who is a man committed to the cause of women’s safety and fitness — what better than that," he said while speaking to the same daily.