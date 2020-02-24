Sridevi’s Second Death Anniversary: Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and More Bollywood Celebs Post Their Condolences and Memories of the Evergreen Actress

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Manish Malhotra (Photo Credits: Getty)

It was on this day in 2018 when Bollywood lost its first female superstar, Sridevi. This piece of sad news almost led to a shock wave in the industry. The actress had passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub of a hotel room in Dubai. She was there to attend a wedding with husband Boney and daughter Khushi Kapoor. Well, Sridevi was indeed a gem person in real life and her loss is still felt in the fraternity. And as on February 24, 2020, it's the Mom actress' second death anniversary, her family members and closed friends penned some heartfelt posts for the late actress on social media. Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Picture with Sridevi on the Actress' Second Death Anniversary.

From Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Manish Malhotra to even photographer Dabboo Ratnani, numerous from the industry remembered the Chandni on her death anniversary. While AK in his post expressed how it's a bittersweet feeling remembering Sridevi whereas Sunita and Sanjay Kapoor shared a beautiful picture memory with her. Photographer Daboo Ratnani and ace designer, Manish Malhotra were also among the many to reminisce old memories. Check it out below: Sridevi's Second Death Anniversary: Here's Going Back in Time to Witness Some of her Happy Moments with Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Feb 24, 2020 at 1:22am PST

Sanjay Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Feb 23, 2020 at 10:43pm PST

Sunita Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️🌻🌻🌻🌻 A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on Feb 24, 2020 at 2:19am PST

Manish Malhotra:

View this post on Instagram ♥️ A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Feb 23, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

Dabboo Ratnani:

View this post on Instagram Remembering You 💫 #sridevi 🤍🙏🏼🧿 A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on Feb 23, 2020 at 7:45pm PST

The late actress has been an inspiration to many out there. It was with a regional film namely Thunaivan that Sridevi had begun her career at the age of four. Not just Bollywood, she was a force to reckon with in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi cinema too. FYI, she was also bestowed with Padma Shri, fourth highest civilian award in India. Stay tuned!