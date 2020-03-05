Suchitra Krishnamoorthi - Shekhar Kapur's Daughter Kaveri Breaks Her Silence On Property Case Dispute, Says She Is 'Disappointed' That Her Name Was Dragged

Kaveri with Parents Suchitra and Shekhar (Photo Credits: Instagarm)

The whole Shekhar Kapur-Suchitra Krishnamoorthi property feud of 3 years old has now warmed up again. On March 4, 2020, a report in SpotboyE mentioned that Suchitra had gone ahead and filed a case against her ex-husband Shekhar with regards to a 3 BHK property that she claimed was daughter Kaveri's right, but Kapur's buddy Kabir Bedi and wife Parveen were staying there without even shelling out any rent. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Shocked by Javed Akhtar’s ‘Personal Attack’ on Ex Shekhar Kapur’s Tweet.

In the report, a friend of Sudhitra's had revealed that the actor was fighting tooth and nail for her daughter's property as 'she wants to ensure that justice prevails.' Also adding that it has been a very 'stressful time for Suchitra', her friend apparently revealed to the portal that 'She (Suchitra) found no point in arguing with someone who has renounced the use of reason. So, going to court was the only option.' Renuka Shahane Schools Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Twitter After the Latter Puts ‘Whores’ and ‘Criminals’ in One Bracket.

However, Suchitra and Shekhar's daughter feels otherwise. 'Disappointed' at being dragged between the feud, a report in Zoom stated that Kaveri had broken her silence in a statement.

Her statement goes as follows:

Over the years I have stayed away from commenting on any and every conversation pertaining to my parents and their dealings with each other. But yesterday a media report carried my name in the context of a case that is between my mother and my father.I would like to set the record straight, I have a very strong and loving relationship with my father, Mr Shekhar Kapur. I am disappointed that my name was dragged in this manner. As a 19-years-old I know I can speak for myself. I have nothing to do with this case or any case between my parents.

Suchitra had indeed confirmed that she had filed a case against her ex-husband and was quoted as saying, "I really don't want to elaborate on this as it’s too stressful for me."