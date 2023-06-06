Sunil Dutt was one of the best actors in the country. There was a distinct charm in that man. He came across as a warm, affable and heartwarming person. Every time he went through a personal crisis, we felt for him. First his wife Nargis and her terminal illness, second his son Sanjay Dutt's cases. Dutt on screen has always managed to command a lot of attention. Be it an anti-hero in Mother India or a disappointed father in Munnabhai MBBS. He was just fantastic on screen. Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary Special: Sanju Baba's Father Will Stun You With These Dramatic Scenes!.

But what we 90s kids remember of Sunil Dutt the more is his movies where he played a patriarch, a strict, rule-loving man of the house. While we liked some, we couldn't rally behind others as he was so convincing in all of them. Here's a list of those characters. Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts About The Legendary Actor That You May Not Be Aware Of.

Munnabhai MBBS

A Very Happy Bday to #NawazuddinSiddiqui.. With Sunil Dutt in Munnabhai MBBS during the early days...@Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/tC52S8wdTI — Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) May 19, 2017

Kshatriya

Parampara

Phool

Kurbaan

Sunil Dutt will always be an actor who was not just charming and handsome but a good man as well. No one can jump in a raging fire to save a woman and create his own cinematic love story.

