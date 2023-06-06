Sunil Dutt was one of the best actors in the country. There was a distinct charm in that man. He came across as a warm, affable and heartwarming person. Every time he went through a personal crisis, we felt for him. First his wife Nargis and her terminal illness, second his son Sanjay Dutt's cases. Dutt on screen has always managed to command a lot of attention. Be it an anti-hero in Mother India or a disappointed father in Munnabhai MBBS. He was just fantastic on screen. Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary Special: Sanju Baba's Father Will Stun You With These Dramatic Scenes!.

But what we 90s kids remember of Sunil Dutt the more is his movies where he played a patriarch, a strict, rule-loving man of the house. While we liked some, we couldn't rally behind others as he was so convincing in all of them. Here's a list of those characters. Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts About The Legendary Actor That You May Not Be Aware Of.

Munnabhai MBBS

Kshatriya

Parampara

Phool

Kurbaan

Sunil Dutt will always be an actor who was not just charming and handsome but a good man as well. No one can jump in a raging fire to save a woman and create his own cinematic love story.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2023 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).