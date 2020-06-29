Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared a video of herself jumping on a trampoline. Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself jumping. In the clip, she is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans. "I think there is a angel on my shoulder coming through the sunlight!" wrote Sunny, who is currently isolating in the US. Fashion Face-Off: Sunny Leone or Aahana Kumra? Who Wore the Ajrakh Co-Ord Set From Raegun by Kamran Patel Better?

Last week, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber spent a day at Lake Balboa in California with their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher. Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared that she was glad to keep her kids away from people. The actress shared a motley of pictures of herself with her family, by the lake and while boating. Sunny Leone Slips into her Black Monokini as She Enjoys her Swimming Date with a Friend in Los Angeles

Check Out Sunny Leone's Video Below

Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

