From an actress to an entrepreneur and now a restaurateur, Sunny Leone has added many feathers to her cap. It was a glittery affair on Saturday night when Sunny launched her very first restaurant in Noida, called ChicaLoca, the two-floored restaurant gives a glimpse of the actress’s fabulous life. Sunny Leone Leaves Fans Intrigued as She Begins Script Reading for Next Project in Latest Post (View Pic).

The 42-year-old star, accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber at the launch, already has a beauty line. What other ideas are in her mind? Sunny told IANS: “To conquer the world.” The actress then went on to say that she wants to create more ideas. “On a serious note, I think it is to find appropriate businesses to invest in or create and create ideas.”

The actress feels that entertainers should not limit themselves and instead branch out to expand their brand value. “I think entertainers should not just stop at films and TV shows. We should venture out and try new things to expand our brand in many different ways,” said Sunny. Sunny is joined by Sahil Baweja, director of Singing Bowls Hospitality, who shared: “We aim to create an environment that mirrors Sunny's infectious energy and joyous persona."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).