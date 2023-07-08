Bollywood diva Sunny Leone on Saturday ignited frenzy among her fans as she posed with a huge script, all geared up for an exciting project. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself wearing a black and white striped top with black shorts. She can be seen sitting on a couch, reading a mammoth script and captioned the post as, "That's one huge script. Going to be great!!!!!". Sunny Leone's Thigh-High Slit Dresses That Will Make Your Eyeballs Pop Out!

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The post has garnered more than two lakh likes. Sunny has recently garnered heaps of praise for her performance in the critically-acclaimed film ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film had also received a seven-minute standing ovation from a global audience at the Cannes Film Festival.

Besides Kennedy, she has multiple projects in the pipeline, which will be released by this year's end.

