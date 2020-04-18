Sunny Leone Shares a Cute Boomerang Video Motivating Fans to Stay Fit! (View Post)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone has been super active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and it sure has been a treat for her fans. From sharing amazing pictures from her old photoshoots to hosting a web show, Sunny has been keeping us entertained. The Jism 2 actress has also been showing how amazing her sense of humour is with her brilliant posts. After making us laugh with her recent video about making masks in just 30 seconds, Sunny's new post is now about staying fit. The actress posted a fun boomerang video where she's seen pulling off a happy pose. Sunny Leone Hilariously Shows How to Make 'Emergency Masks' Out of Diapers and Other Things in Just 30 Seconds! (View Pics).

Sunny shared the boomerang video as a motivational post for her fans and followers to keep exercising and remain fit amid the lockdown. The actress wrote, "Own it !!! There ain’t no vacations !!!!everyday Hits!!!! #fitlife." Sunny looks super happy in the video and we ar guessing this is the post workout happiness. With coronavirus lockdown forcing everyone to be quarantined at home, Sunny's post about not giving up on fitness comes as the much-needed motivation for many. Sunny Leone’s Throwback Picture in a Golden Monokini Will Make You Say ‘Hot Damn’!

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

As for her web show, Lockdown with Sunny, the actress has been hosting some interesting people and chatting up some light-hearted conversations with them. Sunny recently hosted ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani, YouTube star Beyounick among others. Well, we're just glad the actress has been keeping her fans entertained amidst the time of this crisis.