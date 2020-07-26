Los Angeles, July 26: Actress Sunny Leone is in love with her beach outings. Lately, the actress has been sharing pictures from her beach outings on her Instagram. On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of her "chilly morning at the beach". In the photograph, Sunny is seen sporting a long red-coloured shirt and black shorts, which she paired with a pair of sunglasses. She can be seen walking on the beach.

"Chilly morning at the beach,a she captioned the image. Earlier this month, Sunny shared a glimpse of her 'social distancing day at the beach'. Sunny took to her official Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself in a bright blue swimsuit. She completed her look with a black baseball cap and sunglasses. Sunny Leone Returns With Sexy Manforce Condom Ad and She Looks Smoking Hot in Sizzling Red Saree! Watch Video.

Sunny Leone's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram Chilly morning at the beach :) A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 25, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

"Social distancing at the beach!! Can't get any better then this! California LOVE!" she wrote alongside the image. The actress also shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber. "In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99," she wrote alongside the image. On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

