Sunny Leone's Latest Backless Gown Pic Is Too Hot To Handle, Permits Netizens To Stare (View Pic)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Sunny Leone stuns us from time to time on her Instagram. Be it hot and racy pictures of the actress in bikinis or cleavage-baring short outfits or even simple Indian clothes, Sunny not only carries all the outfits with utmost perfection and grace but also looks a million bucks in them. However, her latest upload on Instagram falls under the hot category and is high on the oomph factor and her intent to get temperatures soaring is definitely working. Sunny Leone Turns Mrs India in New Instagram Post Asks 'Mogambo Khush Hoga Kya?' (Watch Video).

In the picture, Sunny is seen posing a black cocktail gown which is backless. Sunny is seen looking into the camera and has even granted us all the permission to stare at her. Don't believe us? Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Others Seen In The City I Celebs Spotted.

Check Out Her Hot Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram Home? Bored? It's ok to stare !!!😜 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 14, 2020 at 11:01pm PDT

Sunny Leone, who was last seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla and was last seen in an item song "Hello Ji" in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 and also did a cameo in Arjun Patiala. She will be making her return to the big screen with the epic period drama, Veeramadevi.