Superstar Salman Khan Whisks Off with Family to the Panvel Farmhouse in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

From commoners to celebs to other eminent personalities across the globe, everyone is following social distancing in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Right now, all are ensuring not only about their health, but also making sure of the safety of their near and dear ones’ health. Due to the nationwide lockdown, several production houses have also stalled the work, shoots have been suspended and there are no promotional activities also happening. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was supposed to shoot for Radhe until this month end, has reportedly whisked off with his family to the Panvel farmhouse in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19 Awareness: Salman Khan Reprimands Fans For Not Self-Isolating Themselves (Watch Video).

The safety of the Khan khandaan comes first for Salman Khan. Since the shooting of Radhe has been called off due to the outbreak, the actor decided take his family to the Panvel farmhouse, reports Mirror. But that does not include his parents – Salim Khan and Salma Khan – since the duo is not advised to travel, hence they’re staying at their Bandra residence in Mumbai. It is Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma along with her husband Aayush Sharma and two children (Ahil and Ayat), who have joined the superstar at the Panvel farmhouse.

About it a source was quoted as saying, “He was to shoot for (the Prabhudheva-directed action-thriller) Radhe in Mumbai till the month-end, but when the shoot was cancelled, he rushed off to the farmhouse, his favourite place when he is not working.” The source also mentioned, “Salman is fond of kids and wants to spend time with Arpita, Aayush and their kids Ahil and Ayat (who shares her birthday with her actor-uncle).” Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb And Salman Khan's Radhe To Get Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak?

During this quarantine period, Salman Khan is ensuring about his fitness regime as well. He is also indulging in other productive activities during his stay at the Panvel farmhouse. “There’s a big in-house gym, which has ensured that Salman’s workout regimen is not interrupted. He goes on impromptu treks in the area around. Since the property is spread across acres of land, there are dirt bikes, ATVs, bullets and jeeps to get around the premises. Sometimes, he also goes out to harvest fresh fruits and vegetables. Everyone is served home-cooked food made with in-house farm produce,” said the source. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment!