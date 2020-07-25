Surekha Sikri is quite a well-known face from the entertainment industry. Popularly known for her roles in daily soap Balika Vadhu and movie Badhaai Ho, she has been working as an actress for four decades. She was recently also seen in Ghost Stories on Netflix. Now, as we all know that coronavirus has created mayhem all over. And so, as per government's latest regulations, actors above the age of 65 are not allowed on the sets for shooting. Talking about this new norm led by the authority, Sikri who is 75 in her interview with Spotboye feels that lockdown restrictions on shoots for senior citizen is not right as does it takes away her 'atma nirbhar' rights. 64th Filmfare Awards 2019 Best Supporting Actress Award: Surekha Sikri Beats Katrina Kaif, Swara Bhasker to Win Trophy for Badhaai Ho.

Speaking to the portal, Surekha said, "It's a very unfair decision. They haven't given a thought to practical thoughts. Since this lockdown has started I have not been able to work for many months. Due to which I am unable to generate any income for myself or my family. As a result of this, there is a complete stop on all my shooting. There were offers and people wanted to shoot with me but I couldn't give my time or confirm them anything".

Emphasising how the current scenario is making her less independent, she added, "I want to stick with my own platform. And this rule is making it impossible for me to be Atma Nirbhar. It cancels all my effort to be Atma Nirbhar. It violets my right to work and support my family. My health is all fine and I don't mind stepping out shooting my projects". National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho Bags Best Supporting Actress for Surekha Sikri.

Earlier to this reports of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Vandana Vithlani coping up with the crisis by selling rakhis online had also made quite a noise online. Well, all in all, we feel that such concerns of the senior actors should be addressed by the government. Stay tuned!

