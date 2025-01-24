As a precursor to Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE SmackDown will air live from Texas, where several star wrestlers are expected to make an appearance. However, it is unlikely that participants from Saturday Night's Main Event will take an active part in in-ring action, but they will surely play a role in getting the fans to swell up for the PLE. WWE on Netflix Gets Costlier After OTT Platform Confirms Significant Rise in Plan Prices.

LA Knight vs Tama Tonga

Looking for revenge, former USA Champion, LA Knight will battle it out with Bloodline 2.0's Tama Tonga, who cost the wrestler a rematch against current title holder Shinsuke Nakamura last week. Tonga has been running free on SmackDown for the past few weeks, along with Jacod Fatu, with Solo Sikoa nowhere to be found.

Revenge Match

Motor City Machine vs Pretty Deadly

Ever since losing the tag titles, the Motor City Machine Guns are sweating it out in the middle for a return match. However, the Pretty Deadly duo of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have been interfering in their business, including MCMG's No.1 contender match last week, which was unsuccessful. The MCMG will want to get done with Pretty Deadly when both tag teams clash in the squared circle. CM Punk Mocks John Cena, Roman Reigns and Others Declaring Himself Winner Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

All-Out Brawl Incoming

TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown Will it be a night of Motor City madness or the next chapter of the Pretty Deadly musical?! pic.twitter.com/ck3nO7Ly3q — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2025

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be in attendance, and will most likely address the ongoing situation with Kevin Owens, who has been engaging in verbal and physical fights with the former. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women's US Champion Chelsea Green are also expected to make their presence felt in Austin.

