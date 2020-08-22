Mumbai, August 22: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday grilled late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj here in Santacruz. Earlier in the day, the CBI team brought Neeraj to the guesthouse in Santacruz where the officials are staying.

The CBI team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case also arrived at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. Two Mumbai police officials on Friday had visited the residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bandra. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on Thursday said, "Of course, we will cooperate", when asked if they will cooperate with CBI team investigating the kate actor's death case. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput's Post-Mortem Report: Detailed Autopsy Report Said Ligature Mark Present Around Neck.

Earlier on August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singhunder sections related to abetment to suicide.