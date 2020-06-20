Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created quite a stir online like never before. The young boy died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His demise has led to a new movement on social media wherein fans are demanding #JusticeForSushant and also a ban on nepotism. Reportedly, the Chhichhore actor was going through depression from the past six months which made him take the extreme step. Theories also claim that the so-called 'camp-culture' in Bollywood is the reason behind his death. Amid all the blame game online, Anil Mahajan, President of All India Web Media Association has issued a statement which states there are many new artists just like Sushant who are under mental stress. He also has extended a helping hand to such stars. Sushant Singh Rajput Was Set to Debut as a Producer and Star in the Patriotic Film ‘Vande Bharatam’, Claims Sandip Ssingh.

Anil in his statement has mentioned how Mumbai is a hub for opportunities and so many newbies come here to get the cut. However, there are few companies, producers, directors who 'put pressure' and 'bully' such young talents. "We are campaigning to teach such people a lesson. We will help the people in Bollywood who are being treated unfairly. We will stand behind such artists. No one should be afraid of this. I am with you," his statement reads.

Further, in the same statement, Mahajan has also emphasised that the city of dreams, Mumbai does not belong to anyone and one should not be terrified with any such pressure. He adds that if anyone has faced injustice by big production houses, filmmakers, producers in the industry, he/she can contact him. "No one's bullying will be taken seriously in Bollywood. We will not live without teaching the right lesson to the production company, producer, director who is doing wrong and to all the big agencies working in the field of Bollywood," a part of the statement reads. Sushant Singh Rajput Biopic Is in Works, Makers Plan to Release It in 2022.

He concludes it by saying that any small artist, production house, actor should not come under stress, instead, should contact them and they will serve justice. "Artists, small production house operators, many young people who have come to pursue a career, are being pressured, threatened or financially harmed. Don't worry if you are under stress because of this. Don't take the wrong steps. Contact us, share your problems with us I am with you. We will give you due justice." Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).